Sunday, August 20, 2023
Man fatally struck by car in Austin

The driver of a silver sedan was traveling east in the 5200 block of West North Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they struck the 38-year-old man.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after he was hit by a car Sunday in Austin.

The driver of a silver sedan was traveling east in the 5200 block of West North Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they struck the 38-year-old man, who wasn’t in a crosswalk, according to Chicago police.

The driver stopped but then fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Less than a week before her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — better known as Sister Jean — reflects on life, love and basketball during a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times at Loyola University on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022.
Metro/State
As she turns 104, Loyola’s Sister Jean talks AI, migrant crisis, basketball and dying
“I never think about being old,” the campus celebrity who has captured the hearts of those in Chicago and beyond told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview.
By Mary Norkol
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Driver shot to death at stop light in River North
The man, 24, was at a red light when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final over England.
Soccer
Spain beats England 1-0 to capture Women’s World Cup title
Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Busy with job and kids, my wife neglects me
Man works full time, too, but also does most of the chores and parenting.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ReeShell Parra Fernandez, an incoming student at CPS and a recent migrant arrival from Venezuela, carries her nephew, Jose Mathias Estrada, at their home in Brighton Park.
Education
CPS juggles funding, bilingual staff to welcome thousands of new migrant students
Thousands of new English-learning students joined CPS last year. Thousands more are expected this year. CPS is trying to find a way to reach them all.
By Nader IssaMichael Loria, and 1 more
 