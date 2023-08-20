Man fatally struck by car in Austin

A man has died after he was hit by a car Sunday in Austin.

The driver of a silver sedan was traveling east in the 5200 block of West North Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they struck the 38-year-old man, who wasn’t in a crosswalk, according to Chicago police.

The driver stopped but then fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests were reported.