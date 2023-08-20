Driver shot to death at stop light in River North

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North.

The 24-year-old was stopped at the light about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

