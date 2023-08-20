The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Driver shot to death at stop light in River North

The man, 24, was at a red light when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver shot to death at stop light in River North
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North.

The 24-year-old was stopped at the light about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights
Girl, 17, killed in Austin shooting
Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting
4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
Man shot during fight on North Side
Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final over England.
Soccer
Spain beats England 1-0 to capture Women’s World Cup title
Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Busy with job and kids, my wife neglects me
Man works full time, too, but also does most of the chores and parenting.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ReeShell Parra Fernandez, an incoming student at CPS and a recent migrant arrival from Venezuela, carries her nephew, Jose Mathias Estrada, at their home in Brighton Park.
Education
CPS juggles funding, bilingual staff to welcome thousands of new migrant students
Thousands of new English-learning students joined CPS last year. Thousands more are expected this year. CPS is trying to find a way to reach them all.
By Nader IssaMichael Loria, and 1 more
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent dives in for a touchdown during Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 293: A new No. 2?
Has Tyson Bagent made himself a serious candidate to back up Justin Fields?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscope for Sunday, August 20, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 