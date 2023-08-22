Man fatally shot in Lawndale

A man was was killed in a shooting late Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Jonquil Dehart, 27, was found unresponsive in an alley about 11:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Saint Louis Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds on the face and body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Dehart, of the 1400 block of South Ashland Avenue, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m., the office said.

No arrests were made and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

