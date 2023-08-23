Shootout near 31st Street Beach leaves man dead

A man was fatally shot in the city’s Douglas neighborhood late Tuesday just north of 31st Street Beach.

The man, 27, was standing in the street in the 2800 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive when two cars approached and the people in the cars exchanged gunfire around 11:45 p.m, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck four times on the left side of his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

