The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Shootout near 31st Street Beach leaves man dead

The man, 27, was shot in the 2800 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Shootout near 31st Street Beach leaves man dead
Police_tape.jpg

AP

A man was fatally shot in the city’s Douglas neighborhood late Tuesday just north of 31st Street Beach.

The man, 27, was standing in the street in the 2800 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive when two cars approached and the people in the cars exchanged gunfire around 11:45 p.m, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck four times on the left side of his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
Highland Park High parents say students are evading weapons detection systems, call for enhanced security measures
Family seeks public’s help after woman plunges to her death from Uptown apartment window
The Latest
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on Aug. 28, 1963 during the March on Washington on the Mall in Washington, D.C. The 60th anniversary of the march will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Columnists
60 years after March on Washington, America needs honest talk on racial equality
Overt racial discrimination has been outlawed, but the economic demands of the march — for jobs and a livable minimum wage — are unmet.
By Marc H. Morial
 
Citibank South Michigan Avenue Chicago
Editorials
Protect seniors from real-life horror show of financial exploitation
In one case, a Citi — or Citibank — executive allegedly used the sheen and reputation of a respected business to fleece her victims with a movie-making scam.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Bridesmaids’ dyed hair clashes with my wedding theme
A few months before her big day, woman considers asking them to get rid of their unnatural colors.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, pictured at a Houston news conference July 28.
Politics
Illinois lands $1.3M federal grant to promote more women in construction industry
The grant money comes as part of President Joe Biden’s signature $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law almost two years ago, and aims to promote gender equity and inclusion in the male-dominated field.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado offer&nbsp;high satisfaction with a low calorie count.
Recipes
Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 