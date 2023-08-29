Man hospitalized after shooting himself during argument in South Shore
A man was in an argument with another man when he pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue, police say. He was arrested.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself during an argument with another man in South Shore, Chicago police said.
About 8:20 p.m., the men were in an altercation in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue when one of them pulled out a handgun and accidentally shot himself, police said.
The other man, whose age was estimated to be in his 20s, then wrestled the gun away and fled the scene, police said. He later turned in the gun to police.
The 24-year-old man who shot himself was placed into custody and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating.
They heard a loud pop, discovered a scrape wound, then saw blood by another White Sox fan: ‘Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
Felony charges dropped against man found with guns at Chicago hotel — 2 years after Lightfoot, top cop suggested he planned mass attack
The Latest
“I feel like we could have finished at least five,” Copper said. “If you look at some of the losses we’ve taken, I know there’s stuff we could have done better.”
The village board approves new rules Monday requiring $100 one-year licenses, and only 20 will be available. Sales of meat and eggs will also be barred.
Millions brace for impact as Idalia is projected to come ashore, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 129 mph. The area hasn’t had a hurricane since 1950.
Steele, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather and Adbert Alzolay combined for a shutout in the Cubs’ 1-0 victory.