Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Man hospitalized after shooting himself during argument in South Shore

A man was in an argument with another man when he pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue, police say. He was arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself during an argument with another man in South Shore, Chicago police said.

About 8:20 p.m., the men were in an altercation in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue when one of them pulled out a handgun and accidentally shot himself, police said.

The other man, whose age was estimated to be in his 20s, then wrestled the gun away and fled the scene, police said. He later turned in the gun to police.

The 24-year-old man who shot himself was placed into custody and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives were investigating.

