Man fires round at cops after being shot in Grand Crossing

A man fired a gun at Chicago police officers as he ran away from the scene where someone shot him in the leg late Wednesday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot just before midnight in the 400 block of East 71st Street found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said.

The man got up and ran from the scene, then fired at least one round at the officers before entering a home, police said. Officers did not return fire and found the man in a bedroom.

He was placed into custody and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Four handguns were recovered at one of the scenes, police said.

No charges have been announced and detectives are investigating.