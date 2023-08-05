Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Jaheim Green, 19, was in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone opened fire about 3 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Green suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
