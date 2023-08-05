14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

