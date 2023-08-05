The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 5, 2023
14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

A teenager was found shot in the head early Saturday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

