The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Oak Forest man sold machine gun conversion ‘switches’ to undercover agent: feds

Anthony Prisco, 20, was on probation for a state firearm charge at the time of the sale in June, according to prosecutors.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Oak Forest man sold machine gun conversion ‘switches’ to undercover agent: feds
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago.

A south suburban man allegedly sold handgun switches to an undercover federal agent.

Sun-Times file

A south suburban man sold an undercover federal agent 25 “Glock switches” that allow handguns to fire multiple rounds in a single trigger pull, like a machine gun, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Prisco, a 20-year-old from Oak Forest, allegedly sold the switches — also known as “auto sears” — as well as a 3D printer and a .38 caliber pistol with an “obliterated” serial number to the agent in June, according to an indictment announced Friday by prosecutors in Chicago’s federal district court.

Officials said the printer had been used to make the switches, which can allow a gun to fire up to 20 rounds in about a second.

Related

Prisco faces further charges for having the weapon he tried to sell, because he was on probation for a state-level firearm conviction at the time, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Prisco faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the four federal charges.

He was ordered held without bond, with arraignment slated for Monday.

Chicago police have reported a steep uptick in the seizure of such machine gun conversion devices in recent years, with 356 recovered in 2021 compared to just 12 in 2018.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Roseland
FOP’s John Catanzara blasts Brandon Johnson for calling teen looting a ‘trend’: ‘That means, do whatever the hell you want apparently.’
Chicago police officer, his sister accused of entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 face trial
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Boy, 15, killed in Roseland shooting
The Latest
Reds_Cubs_Baseball__3_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs sit slumping Seiya Suzuki against Braves
The Cubs will give Suzuki some time to figure things out. That kept him out of the lineup Saturday, and might do so for a little while longer.
By Brian Sandalow
 
poles__27_.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles balances 2023 ambition with 2024 plans
His patience paid off in the Yannick Ngakoue signing, which was expensive but contained to one season.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_114942650.jpg
Bears
Fields notes: A confidence-building day for Justin Fields
The Bears quarterback was efficient in the short game at Saturday’s practice — nine consecutive completions in 7-on-7 drills — and drove the offense to a field goal in the end-of-half drill.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears_18.JPG
Bears
Steve McMichael no longer septic, still fighting pneumonia
He will stay in intensive care for the next few days with hopes that intravenous antibiotics can clear the infection.
By Patrick Finley
 
poles__26_.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles’ pursuit of Yannick Ngakoue began well before this week
The Bears have known for months they needed help at defensive end, but finances were a factor.
By Jason Lieser
 