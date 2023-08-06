Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park; alleged shooter wounded in struggle over gun

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Portage Park and the alleged gunman was in critical condition after being shot as well, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., the girl was with a group of people in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue when the gunman approached them and shot the girl in the head, Chicago police said in their initial statement.

A person from the group then fought with the alleged gunman, who was shot in the face during a struggle over the weapon, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said the gunman was known to the group, but did not disclose his relationship to them.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and detectives are investigating.