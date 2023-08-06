Man shot, killed in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman early Sunday morning, police said.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The man, 52, was shot in the head about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South May Street. No one is in custody.
Over their last 50 games, the Cubs have scored more runs than any team in the majors. Add that to their strong defense, their improved relief pitching, their emerging running game and enough good vibes to power the team plane.
Police say the girl was riding her scooter outside when a neighbor walked up and shot her in the head. Her father witnessed the shooting and tackled the gunman, who was wounded when the gun went off. The gunman is in custody.
Rapper honors Chicago, his “home away from home,” with rhymes from Ye and Chief Keef.
“Hopefully, we opened some eyes to how good it can be and how beneficial it can be for each organization and, most importantly, the community,” Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said.