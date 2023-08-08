The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Family files wrongful-death suit, calls for felony charges in fatal Oak Lawn crash

Murod Kurdi was struck and killed by a motorist who told police she’d previously been drinking. She refused a Breathalyzer and was ticketed and released.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Family files wrongful-death suit, calls for felony charges in fatal Oak Lawn crash
kurdi_pic.jpg

Murod Kurdi, 28, was struck and killed June 5 outside his Oak Lawn home. Leanne Cusack was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The family of a 28-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car in front of his Oak Lawn home in June wants the driver to get more than a speeding ticket.

Murod Kurdi had parked in front of his house in the 5100 block of West 91st Street the evening of June 5, when he was struck by a passing car and thrown 15 feet.

The driver, Leanne Cusack, allegedly told police at the scene that she had been drinking before the crash, but she refused a Breathalyzer test and was sent home with a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police reports.

Standing outside the Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview on Tuesday as Cusack made her first appearance in traffic court, Kurdi’s mother and several dozen supporters called for felony charges to be filed against Cusack, and they questioned why police released Cusack when it was clear at the scene that Kurdi had been gravely hurt. Kurdi died after several days on life support.

“Members of the Oak Lawn Police Department did not think that Murod’s life mattered,” Kurdi’s mother, Fadia Muhamad, told reporters gathered outside the courthouse, as supporters held signs with her son’s photo.

Cusack will fight the ticket, and a trial in traffic court will probably happen next month, said her lawyer, Bob Olson. One officer noted a “faint” smell of alcohol on Cusack’s breath, but police reports indicate she did not appear impaired, Olson said.

“The police did a really good job,” Olson said, pointing out that Cusack stopped and returned to the scene almost immediately. According to the reports, Cusack told police that she felt a “bump” but wasn’t aware that she’d struck Kurdi. She stopped when she saw bystanders running into the street to help him.

“There were no indicators she was impaired, and they didn’t think she was under the influence,” Olson said. Olson said that Cusack has received death threats and was still “very upset.”

“She feels terrible about the accident,” he said. “But it was an accident.”

The lack of stiffer charges in the fatal crash has renewed criticism from Oak Lawn’s large Arab community. Kurdi, a Palestinian, was killed a year after 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah was badly beaten by Oak Lawn police when he fled from a traffic stop. After months of protests outside village offices, one of the officers, Patrick O’Donnell, in February was charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery in connection with the teen’s arrest.

Additional charges against Cusack are not likely, said David Petrich, an attorney for Kurdi’s family, owing to what he called “fatal flaws” in the investigation. The family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Cusack.

Officers could have sought a warrant to draw Cusack’s blood, Petrich said, based on her admission that she had had a “16-ounce pint and a shot of Patron” at a bar before the crash.

Cusack’s boyfriend arrived at the scene and was with her as she talked to police. When Cusack said she was at Demma’s Bar & Grill about an hour before the crash, the boyfriend “corrected her,” saying they were drinking at Delta Lounge two hours earlier. Video from inside Delta Lounge did not show anyone resembling Cusack in the bar in the hours before the crash, police reports state. The reports do not indicate whether investigators also sought video from Demma’s.

Cusack refused to take physical tests and a Breathalyzer when asked by an officer who arrived at the scene later, according to the reports.

“We always advise our clients not to take a Breathalyzer,” said Olson, who spoke with Cusack the night of the crash, but he was not sure if it was before or after police had sent her home.

“I don’t want to be liable for someone walking in front of a car, you know,” Cusack told the officer, according to police reports. Doorbell camera footage shows Kurdi parking his Ford F-150 on the street, according to police reports. He got out of the truck on the driver’s side and was hit as he was shutting the door.

Petrich said Oak Lawn’s village prosecutor told him Tuesday that police had finished their investigation. Petrich urged state Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate the department, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to seek felony charges in the case.

“As far as Oak Lawn is concerned, their investigation is complete,” Petrich said. “If anything is going to happen, it’s going to happen by another agency.”

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy dies in West Side shooting
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs
Charges dropped against former Chicago cop seen in viral video confronting dog walker at North Avenue Beach
67-year-old man killed in South Shore fight; person in custody
Dictionary time with Brandon and John
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
14-year-old boy dies in West Side shooting
Officers responded Saturday morning to the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_115090432.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Jury of 6 men, 6 women selected as perjury trial gets underway for ex-top aide to Madigan
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz has signaled one witness will likely be former state Rep. Greg Harris, who was secretly recorded by the FBI speaking with a longtime Madigan ally about becoming majority leader.
By Jon Seidel
 
20200924_141414.jpg
Crime
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Serabi Medina’s father shouted for her to go into their apartment building in Portage Park as the gunman crossed the street, according to prosecutors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
The White Sox are desperate for leaders. Is anybody ready to step forward?
The Sox and leadership — a nebulous topic in sports to begin with — haven’t really jibed in a discernibly positive manner in a long time.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks to reporters Monday. (AP)
White Sox
Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’
“Whether I’m here or not is going to come down to any of Jerry Reinsdorf or Kenny WIlliams or myself feeling I’m not the right guy going forward.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 