The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Chatham shooting Tuesday morning

Marquese Simmons, 18, was in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three males got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Chatham shooting Tuesday morning
Several armed robberies have been reported in Park Manor in October 2019.

Sun-Times file photo

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning in Chatham.

Marquese Simmons was outside about 8:10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three males got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Simmons, who lived on the same Ellis block, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the suspects jumped back in the car and sped away south.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Homicide investigation underway in Glenview
Girl beaten on West Side
Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
Trauma-healing ‘toolkit’ offered to area residents impacted by gun violence: ‘It gave us a moment of peace’
The Latest
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens died Tuesday of injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in March. He was 66.
Obituaries
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies at 66
Teevens, the successful and innovative coach who brought robotic tackling dummies to Dartmouth practices and strived to make the game safer, died of injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in March.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Matt Eberflus’ Bears lost their first two games by a total of 28 points, the worst margin of any of the 0-2 teams.
Bears
With Halas Hall in crisis, can coach Matt Eberflus steady Bears?
Embarrassing losses. Frustrated starting quarterback. Uncertainty at defensive coordinator. Oh, and up next, the defending champion Chiefs. Welcome to Matt Eberflus’ week.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Homicide investigation underway in Glenview
Fadhil Obeed, 38, was found dead in his home in the 700 block of North Long Road, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Heather Horton poses for a portrait at her home in Orland Park.
Music
Chicago’s Heather Lynne Horton ruminates on Lin Brehmer, Sinead in new album
Brehmer was “that beacon and part of my welcome to Chicago in the early ‘90s,” Horton says.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Alan Williams (right) has been the Bears’ defensive coordinator since Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach in 2022.
Bears
Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ defensive coordinator getting murky
Williams missed last week because of a personal issue. Bears coach Matt Eberflus refused comment to any question about Williams’ status Wednesday, including whether or not he was still the team’s defensive coordinator. “I don’t have any update right now.”
By Mark Potash
 