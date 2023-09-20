Man killed in Chatham shooting Tuesday morning

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning in Chatham.

Marquese Simmons was outside about 8:10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three males got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Simmons, who lived on the same Ellis block, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the suspects jumped back in the car and sped away south.

No arrests were made.

