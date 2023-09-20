The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side

The attacks happened in Wicker Park, Logan Square and Humboldt Park between 9:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. No one was reported in custody.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Four armed robberies were reported within 15 minutes on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, and the same description of the getaway car was given in three of them.

The attacks happened in Wicker Park, Logan Square and Humboldt Park between 9:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. No one was reported in custody.

They all occurred in the Shakespeare police district, which has seen a 53% increase in robberies this year. Citywide, robberies are up 24%, according to police statistics.

The first attack happened in the 2500 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park, police said. A 60-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when someone got out of a car and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint. 

Five minutes later, two people with handguns got out of a gray car in the 1400 block of North Rockwell Street in Humboldt Park and approached a woman, 25, and a man, 26, in the front yard of a home, police said. The man and woman fled to the rear of the home.

Around the same time, a 66-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 800 block of North Fairfield Avenue in Logan Square when a gray car pulled up, police said. Two people got out and took her purse and other items at gunpoint. The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

Around 9:40 p.m., a 41 year old man was unloading groceries in an alley in the 1700 block of North Sawyer Street in Humboldt Park when two people got out of a grey sedan and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint, police said.

