3 shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park

A 20-year-old woman died and two people were hurt in Brighton Park Wednesday evening on the Southwest Side, police said.
The victims were driving southbound in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Avenue when someone fired shots around 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.
A woman, 20, was shot in the body multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A man, 19, was shot in the body and another woman, 41, was shot in the leg. Both of them were in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Romeoville family’s suspected killer, woman with him are dead from gunfire in Oklahoma after car crash
The Latest
A healthy relationship with food is a solid foundation for mental wellness.
Four free COVID tests per household again will be offered via website orders starting Monday, here’s how to get them
The Biden administration has announced it’s providing funding to produce another round of free at-home tests via the COVIDTests.gov website.
One of the victims was a 78-year-old man and most of the heists involved multiple men approaching the victims, flashing a gun and demanding personal belongings.
Since divorcing a possessive woman, he’s been seeing others who also seem to encourage him to ignore his mother.
The City Council should reject a ruling by an arbitrator that would allow police officers facing firings or long suspensions to dodge the Chicago Police Board and move cases to arbitration — outside public view.