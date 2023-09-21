The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park

A 20-year-old woman was killed and two other people wounded during a shooting in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A 20-year-old woman died and two people were hurt in Brighton Park Wednesday evening on the Southwest Side, police said.

The victims were driving southbound in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Avenue when someone fired shots around 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A woman, 20, was shot in the body multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A man, 19, was shot in the body and another woman, 41, was shot in the leg. Both of them were in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

