8 armed robberies within hour on North Side overnight
One of the victims was a 78-year-old man and most of the heists involved multiple men approaching the victims, flashing a gun and demanding personal belongings.
Eight robberies were reported on the city’s North Side within an hour early Thursday, police said.
Most of the robberies involved a group of two to six armed men approaching the victims, which range in age from 19-78, and demanding their personal belongings. Many victims complied, turning over their things.
In some cases, the suspects hit the victims, including a 78-year-old man who was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. No major injuries were reported, and most victims refused medical attention.
The robberies took place in the following locations:
- 1900 block of West Wolfram Street around 12:50 a.m.
- 700 block of West Belmont Avenue around 1:00 a.m.
- 4000 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:00 a.m.
- 2800 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:00 a.m.
- 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
- 1600 block of West Wilson Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
- 3000 block of North Clark Street around 1:40 a.m.
- 300 block of West Webster Avenue around 1:35 a.m.
Police haven’t arrested anyone suspected of any of the robberies, and detectives are investigating.
