Man, 86, fatally shot outside his South Side home before thieves speed away in his SUV; 2 held: cops

Moments after 86-year-old Charles E. Hobson was gunned down on his front lawn, police spotted three people inside his SUV speeding away in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday morning.

Two suspects were arrested but it was not clear if any charges had been filed Monday evening.

Surveillance video shows two men — one armed — walking up to Hobson and shooting him in the leg about 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, according to police reports. One of the assailants then picked something up from the ground before they both fled.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found Hobson lying unconscious on the grass and then spotted Hobson’s missing 2023 Lincoln Nautilus traveling through the alley behind his house, according to the reports.

Hobson was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead there about an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday determined he died of a gunshot wound to the leg and his death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

Blood was found on the grass in front of Hobson’s home and inside his Nautilus SUV. Officers arrested two of three people who were inside it, according to the reports.