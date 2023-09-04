The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Boy, 15, dropped at South Shore Hospital with gunshot wounds dies

Police say a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds was dropped off at the hospital Monday evening. No one is in custody, and the location of the shooting is unknown.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was fatally shot Monday night, police said.

Police were called to South Shore Hospital about 7:40 p.m., where a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds had been dropped off.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities do not know the location where he was shot.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Cathy Novak adds another ukulele to the gallery that will be on display in September at the Buffalo Grove Park District’s Community Arts Center.
Suburban Chicago
Buffalo Grove singers putting ukuleles in hands of sick children taking music therapy
The BG Singers, the Buffalo Grove Park District’s choral group, is selling ukuleles to benefit Florida-based Ukulele Kids Club Inc. The instruments are $100 each.
By Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
 
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
6 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Eight people under the age of 18 were shot over the weekend, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in Washington Heights and a 15-year-old who was fatally shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gary Wright performs in Las Vegas in 2010. Wright’s 1976 album “The Dream Weaver” was recognized as one of the first rock albums to feature only synthesizers. The album sold 2 million copies.
Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘Love is Alive’ singer dies at 80
Gary Wright’s 1975 album ‘The Dream Weaver’ became his breakthrough hit. He also played keyboard on Beatle George Harrison’s hit album ‘All Things Must Pass.’
By USA TODAY
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. They visited areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Washington
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
The first lady is experiencing mild symptoms. Both she and the president will be tested and checked for symptoms.
By Associated Press
 
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, the warmest Labor Day since 1983. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 