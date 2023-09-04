Boy, 15, dropped at South Shore Hospital with gunshot wounds dies
Police say a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds was dropped off at the hospital Monday evening. No one is in custody, and the location of the shooting is unknown.
A teenage boy was fatally shot Monday night, police said.
Police were called to South Shore Hospital about 7:40 p.m., where a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds had been dropped off.
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities do not know the location where he was shot.
No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.
