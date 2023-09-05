Man fatally shot in Clearing

A man is dead after being shot Monday night in the Clearing neighborhood, police said.
The man, 23, was dropped off at a firehouse shortly before 10 p.m. by someone who didn’t stay to give details about the shooting in the 5200 block of West 64th Place, according to Chicago police. The still-unidentified man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
