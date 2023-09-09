The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman

The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue. A person of interest was being questioned, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Two people were shot early Saturday in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Just after 8 a.m., they were inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The woman, 31, similar wounds and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the attack, which police called “domestic in nature.”

The Latest
The limestone seawall at Promontory Point, pictured in May of 2022. A man was found dead at the point on Saturday, police said.
Chicago
Man found dead at Promontory Point in Hyde Park
Police found the mean in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man shot to death on SW Side
The attack happened in the 5000 block of West 45th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BEARS_080223_28.JPG
Bears
Bears TE Robert Tonyan questionable for Packers game
He was put on the injury report with a back problem Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
People enter Bally’s temporary casino as it opens, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Casinos and Gambling
All bets are on: Bally’s temporary Chicago casino opens for business at Medinah Temple
Gamblers started lining up at 6:30 a.m. to take some of the first spins at the city’s first legal casino, at 600 N. Wabash Ave.
By Allison NoveloMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 
Two officers were among four people hurt in a crash Sept. 9, 2023 on the South Side.
Chicago
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when the striking vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a patrol car responding to a call of service, a witness told police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 