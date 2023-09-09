1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue. A person of interest was being questioned, police said.
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
Just after 8 a.m., they were inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue when they were shot, according to Chicago police.
The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.
The woman, 31, similar wounds and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the attack, which police called “domestic in nature.”
Should White Sox have cleared ballpark after shooting? Did the United Center handle the Lil Durk incident correctly? Experts weigh in
The Latest
Police found the mean in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.
The attack happened in the 5000 block of West 45th Street, police said.
He was put on the injury report with a back problem Saturday.
Gamblers started lining up at 6:30 a.m. to take some of the first spins at the city’s first legal casino, at 600 N. Wabash Ave.
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when the striking vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a patrol car responding to a call of service, a witness told police.