1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Just after 8 a.m., they were inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The woman, 31, similar wounds and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the attack, which police called “domestic in nature.”