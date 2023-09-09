4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A person is being questioned by police after four men were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening inside a home in West Woodlawn.
Officers responded to the shooting about 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive, where they found the four wounded, recovered multiple weapons and took a woman into custody for questioning, according to Chicago police.
Two men, ages 23 and 39, were shot in the back, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the hip and another 28-year-old man was shot in the chest. They were being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.
All four were listed in critical condition, police said.
