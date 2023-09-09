The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

Police said multiple weapons were recovered at the scene and a woman was is custody for questioning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
Two officers were among four people hurt in a crash Sept. 9, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person is being questioned by police after four men were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening inside a home in West Woodlawn.

Officers responded to the shooting about 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive, where they found the four wounded, recovered multiple weapons and took a woman into custody for questioning, according to Chicago police.

Two men, ages 23 and 39, were shot in the back, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the hip and another 28-year-old man was shot in the chest. They were being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.

All four were listed in critical condition, police said.

Next Up In Crime
1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
Man shot to death on SW Side
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings
West Side pastor Marisol Berrios is remembered with a balloon release
Should White Sox have cleared ballpark after shooting? Did the United Center handle the Lil Durk incident correctly? Experts weigh in
The Latest
1670596366.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern claims first victory in post-Pat Fitzgerald era
The already-scarce crowd petered out after halftime, and the announced attendance of 14,851 was 9,771 less than that of the home opener last year.
By Kyle Williams
 
090523_Sky_at_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Meeting with one of WNBA’s two super teams awaits Sky in first round
The Sky’s prize for clinching the eighth seed is a matchup against either the Aces or the Liberty, the two teams that picked apart the Sky’s championship roster in free agency.
By Annie Costabile
 
Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling hits a home run against Michael Kopech during the seventh inning Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox two-game win streak snapped
Michael Kopech pitches in relief for first time this season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_115724732.jpg
Printer’s Row Lit Fest brings lovers of the written word together: ‘It’s just inspiration’
The five-block festival features panels on writing and book bans, live music performances and the opportunity to buy books from local authors.
By Violet Miller
 
Lane’s Wesley Nunez (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Hyde Park at Eckersall Stadium.
High School Football
Wesley Nunez, Noah Mayra lead Lane’s new offense to victory against Hyde Park
Nunez and Mayra knew they would play a bigger role on offense for the Champions this fall and made sure they were ready.
By Mike Clark
 