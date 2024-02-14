Chinatown restaurant and customers robbed at gunpoint

A Chinatown restaurant and its patrons were robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night, police said.

Two masked, armed men entered Ken Kee Restaurant, 2129 S. China Place, just before midnight as the store was closing. They demanded property from the business and customers, according to Chicago police and 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee's office.

The employees and customers complied with the men, and the robbers left the restaurant, police said. No one was injured.

"We're very glad that no staff or patrons were injured," Lee's chief of staff Zoe Chen said. "It's a pretty brazen robbery that doesn't happen that often."

Chen said the ward is looking into increasing patrols in response to the crime and the ongoing Chinese New Year celebrations.

Some residents in the area are hesitant to report crime because of the language barrier, Chen said.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.