The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Crime

Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park

Demetrius Fisher, 30, was arrested in the stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in their home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park
lake_county_sheriff.jpg

Lake County sheriff’s office file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A man is in custody in the stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in her home in north suburban Beach Park on Thursday morning.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, allegedly stabbed the girl in their home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue while her mother was at work, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The girl's mother, who was dating Fisher, was called to her daughter's school when the child didn't arrive for class, police said. The mother returned to their home, and as she arrived she saw Fisher leaving and running away.

When the mother entered the home, she saw the girl on the floor with multiple stab wounds, police said. The girl was taken in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Deputies discovered that Fisher had boarded a bus. He was found at the Waukegan Metra station, where he was taken into custody.

Fisher is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

Next Up In Crime
Person found fatally shot in Far South Side
ShotSpotter could be cut off Friday as Chicago, tech company remain at odds over contract extension
Uptown man charged with burglary, identity theft after allegedly stealing mail
Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop
18-year-old charged with attacking woman in South Loop
Highland Park woman charged with trafficking immigrants from Mexico, forcing them into labor
The Latest
A suburban residential neighborhood filled with leafy trees and green lawns on Onwentsia Avenue in Highland Park.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Highland Park es acusada de traficar a inmigrantes, obligándoles a trabajar y pagarle una deuda
Gladys Ibáñez Olea supuestamente cerraba con candado el refrigerador y le daba baños fríos a un niño de 2 años para mantenerlo despierto durante el día.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
pritzker_preckwinkle_combo.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Illinois y Condado de Cook aportan $250 millones para continuar la respuesta a llegada de migrantes
El nuevo plan de financiación ayudará a mantener la capacidad de los refugios y continuar con los servicios integrales y de atención médica, dijeron ambas oficinas.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Sea Otter Pup 1
News
Shedd Aquarium’s 4-month-old sea otter pup takes a solo swim in his new space
The pup was introduced to the exhibit area before it was open to the public, but guests might have a chance to see him as he progresses and explores his new home, the Shedd said in a statement.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde Johnson termina contrato con ShotSpotter, la controversial tecnología de detección de disparos
La Municipalidad “desmantelará el uso de la tecnología ShotSpotter el 22 de septiembre”, lo que significa que los policías tendrán acceso al sistema durante los meses de verano históricamente violentos y la Convención Nacional Demócrata.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
RAMOVA_111623_3.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Inside the Ramova Theatre — A look at the newly remodeled South Side venue
Chance the Rapper, an investor in the project, will play an all-ages show on Friday — the first major event at the restored theater.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 