Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park

A man is in custody in the stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in her home in north suburban Beach Park on Thursday morning.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, allegedly stabbed the girl in their home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue while her mother was at work, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The girl's mother, who was dating Fisher, was called to her daughter's school when the child didn't arrive for class, police said. The mother returned to their home, and as she arrived she saw Fisher leaving and running away.

When the mother entered the home, she saw the girl on the floor with multiple stab wounds, police said. The girl was taken in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Deputies discovered that Fisher had boarded a bus. He was found at the Waukegan Metra station, where he was taken into custody.

Fisher is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Friday.