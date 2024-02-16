More than 20 cars vandalized on Near South Side

Nearly two dozen cars were damaged early Friday when a group of vandals smashed in their windows on the Near South Side, police said.

Around 2 a.m., three males got out of a black car and demolished the driver's side windows of 20-25 vehicles in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, a witness told Chicago police.

A motive for the incident was not clear and police did not say if anything was taken from the damages vehicles, all of which were legally parked.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

