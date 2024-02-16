More than 20 cars vandalized on Near South Side

Nearly two dozen cars were damaged early Friday when a group of vandals smashed in their windows on the Near South Side, police said.
Around 2 a.m., three males got out of a black car and demolished the driver's side windows of 20-25 vehicles in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, a witness told Chicago police.
A motive for the incident was not clear and police did not say if anything was taken from the damages vehicles, all of which were legally parked.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
The Latest
Cold shoulder from the man’s mother, his sister and others has woman fearing they don’t like her.
While state Sen. Natalie Toro and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Graciela Guzman reprise their battle for a pivotal Logan Square seat, major campaign dollars also figure to flow into a fiercely contested southwest suburban statehouse race.
Beloved Sun-Times editorial cartoonist rose to the heights of his profession while never losing his feeling for regular working people.
To trace the origins of busing migrants to Chicago, start with Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz
The Sun-Times spoke with some key decision makers in Illinois and Texas about the early months of Texas’ program to export migrants to Democratic cities like Chicago. Officials here were caught off guard when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shipping busloads of new arrivals in 2022 and were furious when Colorado’s governor and the El Paso, Texas, mayor — Democrats — got in on the act.