Man fatally shot during argument Saturday night on Near West Side
Around 6:30 p.m., Damian Gomez, 19, was arguing with someone in the 1900 block of West Hastings Street when he was shot in the chest and shoulder, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Gomez was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
