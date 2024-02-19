The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Crime News Transportation

Man in custody after firing gun on CTA Blue Line platform, police said

No one was wounded, but a 32-year-old man and a CTA employee were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA train

A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on a CTA Blue Line platform early Monday.

Sun-Times file

A man was in custody Monday after firing a gun on a Blue Line platform at the Division station, police said.

The 32-year-old man was on the train in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he stepped off the train, pulled out a handgun and opened fire about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

The employee was taken to St. Mary's Hospital and the suspect to Norwegian Hospital for observation, police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

CTA officials say the man was intoxicated and there was no argument involving a CTA employee after review of security footage and the operator's initial statement. Police previously said the shots were fired after an argument between the suspect and a CTA employee.

"The safety and security of CTA employees and our riders is our No, 1 priority," the agency said in a statement. "The reckless behavior we observed by this individual was completely unacceptable and we are working closely with law enforcement officials to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law."

An Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 representative told the Chicago Sun-Times the union was "accumulating all of the information and gathering the facts before releasing any official statement."

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Area detectives continue to investigate.

