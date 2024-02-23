Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead: state police

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday in a hit-an-run on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 12:35 a.m., the female pedestrian was standing in the outbound near 34th Street when she was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop, Illinois State Police said.

She was dead at the scene, officials said. Her name and age weren’t immediately available.

All northbound lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.