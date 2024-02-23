Man fatally shot at Family Dollar in Austin

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon inside a Family Dollar store in Austin.

Loyce Wright, 43, was inside the Family Dollar at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. about 1:40 p.m. when a person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting comes amid complaints of unsafe and poorly maintained conditions at many of the nearly 150 dollar stores across Chicago that recently prompted the City Council to restrict new stores.

Alderpersons overwhelmingly passed an ordinance Wednesday that prevents new and expanding “small-box retailers” from locating “within one mile of an existing store owned or managed by the same controlling person.”

Dollar Tree Inc., the company that owns Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, lobbied against the ordinance and said in a previous statement that it limits “the flexibility to improve stores and provide new offerings to people in these communities.”

The company could not be reached for comment Friday.

