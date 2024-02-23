The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Crime Chicago Crime

Man fatally shot at Family Dollar in Austin

Loyce Wright, 43, was shot multiple times about 1:40 p.m. Friday at the store in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot at Family Dollar in Austin
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png

A man was fatally shot Friday, Feb. 23, inside the Family Dollar store at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. in the Austin neighborhood.

Google Maps

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon inside a Family Dollar store in Austin.

Loyce Wright, 43, was inside the Family Dollar at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. about 1:40 p.m. when a person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting comes amid complaints of unsafe and poorly maintained conditions at many of the nearly 150 dollar stores across Chicago that recently prompted the City Council to restrict new stores.

Alderpersons overwhelmingly passed an ordinance Wednesday that prevents new and expanding “small-box retailers” from locating “within one mile of an existing store owned or managed by the same controlling person.”

Dollar Tree Inc., the company that owns Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, lobbied against the ordinance and said in a previous statement that it limits “the flexibility to improve stores and provide new offerings to people in these communities.”

The company could not be reached for comment Friday.

Next Up In Crime
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ admits smuggling drugs to Chicago, faces decades in prison
Retired Chicago police sergeant gets year in prison for sexual assault: ‘We don’t abuse the trust’
Witness in grisly Logan Square murder to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for dropped charges
Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
Gunman flees after fatal shooting in Chatham Subway
Mayor Johnson spends $8.6 million on nine-month ShotSpotter deal — more than entire past year’s cost
The Latest
75B.4977_37144605_956x999.jpg
Bears
Polling Place: Who was the 1985 Bears’ best D-lineman?
The most votes went to Richard Dent, though Dan Hampton “won” the comments section.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Actor Joe Keery poses for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere of the FX series "Fargo" in Los Angeles.
Music
Joe Keery’s Chicago love letter finds new audience on TikTok
The “Stranger Things” actor and DePaul alum released “End of Beginning” with his band Djo in 2022 — a song that thousands on TikTok are now using to soundtrack their own odes to Chicago.
By Matt Moore and Katie Anthony
 
Cubs manager Craig Consell and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol meet with umpires prior to Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-24-2024.
Cubs
Cubs open Craig Counsell era as manager with spring-training rout of White Sox
Counsell checked off his first spring game as the Cubs’ skipper Friday at Sloan Park.
By Maddie Lee
 
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Movies and TV
Seth Meyers celebrating 10th year as host of ‘Late Night’
In the last decade, Meyers has launched signature segments, including “A Closer Look,” the in-depth comedic take on current events.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
Managers Craig Counsell of the Cubs and Pedro Grifol of the White Sox before their spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Turning another page, baseball games finally begin for White Sox, Pedro Grifol
“These games are important to us, they really are,” Grifol says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 