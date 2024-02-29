Man fatally shot during fight in Gresham home

A man was shot to death during a fight Thursday evening in Gresham on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was arguing and fighting with two people inside a home in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street when someone pulled out a gun and shot him around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter left the scene, and no arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

