Man fatally stabbed in Brighton Park home

A man was stabbed to death Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
The 48-year-old was inside his home about 4:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of South California Avenue when a man he knew attacked him with a knife during an argument, Chicago police said.
Officers found him unresponsive on the kitchen floor. He suffered a stab wound to the groin and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
