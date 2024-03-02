The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Squad car in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail struck by bullet

Officers were in an unmarked squad car about 3:15 a.m. when a round hit the windshield. No one was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A squad car in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail was struck by a bullet early Saturday in Logan Square.

On-duty officers were in the unmarked squad car about 3:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when the round hit the windshield, Chicago police said.

A bullet fragment was found on the floor of the car, but no injuries were reported, police said.

