Man fatally shot in Austin

A man is dead after he was shot in Austin early Tuesday, police said.
Laderek L. Jordan, 28, was dropped off by a friend at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police.
Jordan, of the 1200 block of South Laramie Avenue, was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
No other details on the shooting were available and no one is in custody.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
