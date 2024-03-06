The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
2 wounded, 1 critically, in East Garfield Park shooting

A man and woman were outside in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street when a person got out of a nearby car and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police officer's vest.

A man and a woman were shot, one critically wounded, Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on March 6, 2024.

Two people were wounded, 1 critically, in a shooting Wednesday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

A man and woman were outside in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street when a gunman got out of a nearby car and opened fire around 10:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman, 21, was struck five times in the leg and was taken to the same hospital. Her condition has stabilized.

The gunman got back inside the vehicle and left the scene, according to police.

No arrests were made.

