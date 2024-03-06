The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Police searching for bank robber in Schaumburg

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Schaumburg bank robbery

An armed man holds up a Schaumburg branch of US Bank on Wednesday.

FBI

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in suburban Schaumburg.

Officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at the US Bank, 60 S. Meacham Road, about 1:25 p.m. A male entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money, Schaumburg police and the FBI said.

The man was last seen running south on Meacham Road, police said. He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.

Police asking people who live in the area to shelter in place.

If anyone sees the robber, they are asked to not approach and call 911 or (312) 421-6700.

It wasn't immediately known how much money was taken.

