Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan expressway

A Chicago man faces charges in connection with a shooting Monday on the Dan Ryan expressway.

Eric Peterson, 26, was traveling south on Interstate 94 when he and another driver sideswiped each other near 91st Street around 12:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Peterson then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the other vehicle before driving off, state police said. The other vehicle was struck by the shots but the driver was not injured.

On Wednesday, officers found Peterson's vehicle in suburban Country Club Hills and he was placed in custody. Officers also recovered a handgun, state police said.

Peterson was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is being help at the Riverdale Police Department until his court appearance.