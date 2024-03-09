Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting late Friday.
Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of West Franklin Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. and found the man with a thigh wound in the living room of a residence, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody Saturday morning.
