Saturday, March 9, 2024
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

The attack happened bout 11:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Franklin, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of West Franklin Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting late Friday.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of West Franklin Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. and found the man with a thigh wound in the living room of a residence, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday morning.

