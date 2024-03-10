The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Police open homicide investigation into teen girl’s death in North Lawndale

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue about 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police open homicide investigation into teen girl’s death in North Lawndale
CPD-01.JPG

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue about 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Sun-Times file

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in North Lawndale, according to police.

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death asphyxia and assault.

Detectives initially opened the case as a death investigation but have since changed it to a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing, police said.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in Hermosa warehouse
Man shot by police taken into custody following SWAT response in Ashburn: Source
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore
Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan expressway
The Latest
Colin Blackwell
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard, Colin Blackwell lead Blackhawks’ offensive eruption against Coyotes
Blackwell recorded his first career hat trick and Bedard (two goals) nearly did the same as the Hawks rallied for a 7-4 win Sunday, continuing their recent success against Arizona.
By Ben Pope
 
Ukraine
Ukrainians in Chicago featured in Oscar-winning documentary ’20 Days in Mariupol’
Maya, Maxim and Ivan, a family from Ukraine, were briefly shown in the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a harrowing depiction of Russia’s invasion. Now, Maya and Ivan are in the Chicago-area as they recover from a bombing strike, the aftermath of which was shown in the film.
By Michael Loria
 
imengine.public.prod.pdh.navigacloud.jpgThe Drake Oak Brook’s $1,893 Bookbinder soup is made with Louis XIII cognac and red snapper flown in fresh from the Gulf of Mexico, then garnished with caviar and gold flakes.
News
$1,893 for soup? The Drake Oak Brook has a bowl waiting for you
For a limited time, the iconic hotel is offering a luxuriously upgraded version of the signature Bookbinder’s soup, preparing it with one of the world’s most prestigious spirits, Louis XIII cognac, as well as other lavish flourishes.
By Daily Herald
 
UIC coach Luke Yaklich
College Sports
UIC fires men’s basketball coach Luke Yaklich after four seasons
Yaklich went 47-70 (.402) overall, including 23-52 (.307) in conference play.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Past best actor winners Nicolas Cage (from left), Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, Ben Kingsley and Forest Whitaker look on as Cillian Murphy of "Oppenheimer" accepts the award on Sunday.
Movies and TV
Oscars 2024: A new innovation adds poignancy to ‘Oppenheimer’s’ big night
Before the presentations to Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr., past winners paid heartfelt tribute to all the nominees.
By Richard Roeper
 