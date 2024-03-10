Police open homicide investigation into teen girl’s death in North Lawndale

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in North Lawndale, according to police.

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death asphyxia and assault.

Detectives initially opened the case as a death investigation but have since changed it to a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing, police said.

No one is in custody.

