Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday night.

A 44-year-old man was in a “verbal altercation” with two other people in an alley near the 4000 block of North Potomac Avenue about 6:15 p.m. when it “turned physical” and he was shot twice, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his right arm and neck.

The other two people involved in the altercation fled west on foot, police said. No one is in custody.