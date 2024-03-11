Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
A 44-year-old man was in a “verbal altercation” with two other people in an alley near the 4000 block of North Potomac Ave. at about 6:15 p.m. when it “turned physical” and he was shot twice, police said.
A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday night.
A 44-year-old man was in a “verbal altercation” with two other people in an alley near the 4000 block of North Potomac Avenue about 6:15 p.m. when it “turned physical” and he was shot twice, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his right arm and neck.
The other two people involved in the altercation fled west on foot, police said. No one is in custody.
The Latest
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.