Florida man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Oak Lawn sergeant

A Florida man faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting of an off-duty Oak Lawn police officer this week at a store in the southwest suburb.

Khambrel Lee, 35, of Lauderhill, Florida, is accused of firing a handgun at a group during a verbal dispute with employees about noon Monday at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue, according to Oak Lawn police.

An off-duty police sergeant who was working at the store as a security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and four other shots struck his Kevlar vest, police said.

The gun jammed, and the off-duty officer and another security guard detained Lee before the off-duty officer applied a tourniquet to his own leg, police said.

The off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The other security guard suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

A .45-caliber handgun that Lee legally purchased in Florida was recovered at the scene, according to police. Lee also had two magazines each loaded with 13 rounds.

Lee was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He is due in court Wednesday.