The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Florida man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Oak Lawn sergeant

Khambrel Lee, 35, is accused of firing a handgun, striking an off-duty officer who was working as a security guard Monday at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue. The officer was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime_scene_tape.jpg

Police tape at an armored car robbery. | Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

A Florida man faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting of an off-duty Oak Lawn police officer this week at a store in the southwest suburb.

Khambrel Lee, 35, of Lauderhill, Florida, is accused of firing a handgun at a group during a verbal dispute with employees about noon Monday at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue, according to Oak Lawn police.

An off-duty police sergeant who was working at the store as a security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and four other shots struck his Kevlar vest, police said.

The gun jammed, and the off-duty officer and another security guard detained Lee before the off-duty officer applied a tourniquet to his own leg, police said.

The off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The other security guard suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

A .45-caliber handgun that Lee legally purchased in Florida was recovered at the scene, according to police. Lee also had two magazines each loaded with 13 rounds.

Lee was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He is due in court Wednesday.

The Latest
Miso Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
Recipes
Miso-mushroom lettuce wraps deliver an explosion of rich umami flavors
This ease of this recipe will surprise you.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
measles_pacific_northwest_e1554142830717.jpg
Health
Three more measles cases reported at Pilsen migrant shelter, bringing citywide total to eight
The Illinois Health Department said Tuesday it would mobilize resources to help Chicago and Cook County contain the spread of the virus.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
White Sox Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Nick Madrigal progressing well, gives Cubs another option at third base
When he’s healthy, Madrigal showed last season he’s capable of being the club’s third baseman.
By Kyle Williams
 
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Daughter of failed Bridgeport bank leader at center of San Diego slaying case
Amy Gembara’s ex-boyfriend was convicted this week in the 2021 killing of her fiancee. Amy’s father, John Gembara, the late CEO and president of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport, was found dead in 2017, shortly before the bank failed.
By Kade Heather
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
The man, 21, was in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 