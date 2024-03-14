The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Crime News Greater Grand Crossing

SUV fatally rams woman during Grand Crossing hit and run

The crash happened outside Forman Mills and is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol and Mary Norkol
   
Chicago_Police_SUV.jpg

A 30-year-old woman was killed when an SUV intentionally ran into her and fled the scene on March 13, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A 30-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after an SUV intentionally ran into her as she left a Grand Crossing department store, police said.

Video surveillance showed the woman had just left Forman Mills, 122 W. 79th St., when she became embroiled in an argument with someone while walking to the parking lot, according to police.

The person she was arguing with then jumped into an Ford Flex SUV and ran over her before speeding away east, police said.

The woman, who suffered broken bones and skull fractures, was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m., according to police.

The crash came on the heels of a violent 24-hours Tuesday into Wednesday that left nine people dead and several others wounded.

No arrests have been made and Area 2 detectives are investigating the crash as a homicide.

