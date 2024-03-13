The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Crime News

5 fatally shot overnight including 15-year-old girl

The girl and a 24-year-old man were both fatally shot while in a car about 12:30 a.m. in Roseland, police said.

 
SHARE 5 fatally shot overnight including 15-year-old girl
Chicago Police graduation at McCormick Place. Chicago Police shoulder patch.

Chicago Police graduation at McCormick Place. Chicago Police shoulder patch.

Sun-Times file

Five people including a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old man riding a CTA bus were fatally shot overnight on the city's South Side and in Humboldt Park.

The girl and a 24-year-old man were in a parked vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 109th Place in Roseland when someone fired shots and officers found them, police said.

Both were dead on the scene and have not been identified yet.

About an hour before that, around 11:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a 53-year-old man was riding a CTA bus while waving a knife around, police said.

When the 53-year-old approached another person, that person fatally shot him and ran away, police said.

The 53-year-old was dead on the scene, according to police.

Separately about 12:20 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by a gunman who fled the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The first attack happened about 10:05 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue also in West Pullman when a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk, police said.

An assailant fired multiple shots at the 30-year-old who ran into a nearby yard where he collapsed while the shooter jumped into a black car and sped away.

The 30-year-old, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Florida man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Oak Lawn sergeant
Chicago’s Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti
Ex-boyfriend of daughter of failed Chicago bank executive guilty in death of her fiancee in San Diego
Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
2 men shot, killed in Grand Crossing
Abortion, other reproductive health info would be shielded in court documents under pioneering proposal
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_651.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband swore off the other woman, but then called her
His emotional affair with a co-worker seemed to be over, but now that he’s trying to resume contact with her, his wife is having trouble trusting him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
IMG_4866.jpg
Obituaries
Thomas ‘TNT’ Todd, trailblazing attorney, civil rights activist and co-founder of Operation PUSH, dies at 85
Mr. Todd’s focus on promoting civil rights ran throughout his groundbreaking law career. ‘I don’t care what technology you use, what app you have. You still can’t download freedom.’
By Mitch Dudek
 
News
Near West Side park to get facelift it’s been waiting for: ‘This is what the community really asked for’
Improvement plans include a welcoming ‘Gateway,’ a picnic area and baseball field renovations.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
As trade rumors intensify, White Sox ace Dylan Cease makes his third start of the spring
“I don’t know,” manager Pedro Grifol said when he was asked whether he expects Cease to be the Opening Day starter. “I mean, how am I supposed to know that?’’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 