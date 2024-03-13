5 fatally shot overnight including 15-year-old girl

Five people including a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old man riding a CTA bus were fatally shot overnight on the city's South Side and in Humboldt Park.

The girl and a 24-year-old man were in a parked vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 109th Place in Roseland when someone fired shots and officers found them, police said.

Both were dead on the scene and have not been identified yet.

About an hour before that, around 11:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a 53-year-old man was riding a CTA bus while waving a knife around, police said.

When the 53-year-old approached another person, that person fatally shot him and ran away, police said.

The 53-year-old was dead on the scene, according to police.

Separately about 12:20 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood, a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by a gunman who fled the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The first attack happened about 10:05 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue also in West Pullman when a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk, police said.

An assailant fired multiple shots at the 30-year-old who ran into a nearby yard where he collapsed while the shooter jumped into a black car and sped away.

The 30-year-old, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks and detectives are investigating.