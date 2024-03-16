Man fatally shot in Austin identified

A man who was shot and killed Friday in Austin has been identified.
Sean Bailey, 45, was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue about 6:45 p.m. when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
One person was taken to the Harrison District station for questioning, police said. A weapon was found at the scene.
Detectives were investigating.
