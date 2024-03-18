The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Grand Crossing

The boy was standing in an alley in the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue about 2:20 p.m. Monday when two males approached him and opened fire. The assailants fled.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Grand Crossing
CPD-01.JPG

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Monday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The boy was standing in an alley in the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire around 2:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered three gunshot wounds and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The assailants fled on foot, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

