13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Grand Crossing

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Monday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The boy was standing in an alley in the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire around 2:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered three gunshot wounds and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The assailants fled on foot, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.