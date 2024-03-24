Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
A woman has been charged with fatally shooting a man last month in Little Village.
Rosie Chavez, 46, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping for the Feb. 10 fatal shooting, Chicago police announced Sunday.
The man, 35, was found about 6:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street with gunshot wounds to his head and back, police said police. The medical examiner's office was not identifying the man.
Chavez was identified as the shooter and arrested Friday morning in Berwyn, according to police.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
