The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village

The man, 35, was found Feb. 10 in the 3600 block of West 26th Street with gunshot wounds to the head and back, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Little Village.

A woman has been charged with fatally shooting a man last month in Little Village.

Rosie Chavez, 46, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping for the Feb. 10 fatal shooting, Chicago police announced Sunday.

The man, 35, was found about 6:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street with gunshot wounds to his head and back, police said police. The medical examiner's office was not identifying the man.

Chavez was identified as the shooter and arrested Friday morning in Berwyn, according to police.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Newborn girl being checked at a hospital after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham that left 2 adults wounded
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
2 men guilty in murder of 7-year-old Amari Brown, shot while watching fireworks in 2015
The Latest
DePaul Prep basketball players and coaches hold up two hands to celebrate their back to back state titles.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Coach of the Year: DePaul Prep’s Tom Kleinschmidt
The Rams didn’t lose a game in the Catholic League, arguably the best conference in the state this year.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Doctor giving encouragement to elderly patient
Other Views
Why I’m sponsoring legislation for medical aid in dying
Illinoisans should have the option to decide for themselves when they have suffered enough at the end of life so they can die peacefully, at home.
By State Sen. Linda Holmes
 
The Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, which makes barge traffic between the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes possible. On a busy day, 15 to 20 barges make their way through the lock. Every year, millions of tons of commodities travel through the 94-year-old lock on the Des Plaines River. Soon, it could be the site of the Army Corps of Engineers’ $1.416 billion defense against invasive carp.
Environment
In fight to keep invasive carp from the Great Lakes, Pritzker, Army Corps at impasse on building a barrier
The governor wants a better deal that would leave the door open for more federal funding and an incremental construction process, records show.
By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco | WBEZ
 
A shy bird approached a bird they are interested in.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago is shy and striking out on dating apps
To help you see into a woman’s mind, I asked three of my close friends what worked for them.
By Ismael Pérez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My wife shouldn’t be friends with someone rude to me
The wife doesn’t want to let go of person who once spent a four-hour lunch with the couple and never acknowledged the spouse.
By Abigail Van Buren
 