Monday, March 25, 2024
Crime Loop

Man stabbed during attempted robbery on Loop CTA platform

The man was in good condition with a laceration to the face and chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed in the Loop early Monday, police said.

A man fought back but was stabbed during an attempted robbery on a CTA platform in the Loop early Monday, police said.

The man, 20, was standing on the platform in the 200 block of North State Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a person attempted to take property from him and he fought back, according to Chicago police.

The man was stabbed during the fight and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with lacerations above his right eye and the right side of his chest.

No one is in custody. Area 3 detectives are investigating.

