2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale; 1 in custody

A person was arrested after two men were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in Lawndale on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Avenue and found the two men, 18 and 20, with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

A man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other, 18, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A male was arrested at the scene and held on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. Three handguns were recovered, police said.

No other information was available.