The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

4 killed, 5 hurt in stabbings in Rockford; person in custody

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wrote on Facebook that ‘multiple jurisdictions’ are ‘working on multiple crime scenes.’ A resident told reporters that police took a ‘very bloody’ person into custody in the backyard of a home.

By  Associated Press and Kade Heather
   
SHARE 4 killed, 5 hurt in stabbings in Rockford; person in custody
Illinois StabbingsIn this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. emergency personnel work at the scene, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP) ORG XMIT: ILTV203

Four people were killed and five wounded in a stabbing attack Wednesday in a residential area of Rockford. A suspect is in custody.

Associated Press

Four people were killed and five were hurt in stabbing attacks in Rockford on Wednesday, authorities said.

A man is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition, and the other victims were in stable condition.

Illinois StabbingsIn this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks with the media, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. Authorities say four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP) ORG XMIT: ILTV201

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks with the media Wednesday afternoon. She said authorities don’t have a motive for the attack. On Sunday, a Walmart employee in Rockford was stabbed to death.

Associated Press

Rockford police received a medical call about 1:15 p.m. to a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, followed by additional calls for police and paramedics, authorities said.

Redd said that not all of the victims had stab wounds. None were shot.

The suspect was arrested by a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

A neighbor said she witnessed the arrest Wednesday.

“All of a sudden, we heard police run up on both sides of the house screaming ‘Stop! Get down!’” Vanessa Hy told WREX-TV. “Then they ran into a backyard and after a few minutes we saw them bringing the suspect down the driveway in handcuffs, and he was very bloody.”

“It was like a movie, you know, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hy added.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wrote on the city’s Facebook page that “multiple jurisdictions” are “working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again.”

The violence Wednesday came days after a teenage employee of a Walmart in Rockford was stabbed to death inside the store.

“Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community,” McNamara added. “We can report that the suspect is in custody, and the threat has been neutralized. Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery.”

Rockford officials are providing counseling services “in an effort to support loved ones and families of the victims, as well as residents of this neighborhood,” the city said.

Next Up In Crime
Illinois Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett
Freed by governor, Gerald Reed now faces retrial in 1990 double murder
Man robbed, stabbed in Albany Park
Motorist fatally shot, crashes in West Ridge
One week and half a million votes later, still no Democratic nominee for Cook County state’s attorney
Acquaintance questioned in man’s death in Chicago Lawn
The Latest
FLAGBURN-032824-23.JPG
City Hall
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference to condemn flag-burning
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) repeated Monday that he has no plans to apologize for attending a rally outside City Hall on Friday night after a U.S. flag was burned — and, he added, the veteran responsible for the protest has apologized for making Sigcho-Lopez a political target.
By Fran Spielman
 
0010_Otter_Pup_2024-02-28 (1).jpg
Environment
Shedd Aquarium’s latest rescued otter pup named for Alaskan hometown
Seldovia, the 6-month-old pup, was saved by the Alaska SeaLife Center last October near the city of Seldovia.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
The fieldhouse in Gage Park.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes refugiados en 5 parques de la ciudad serán trasladados
Pero los residentes que viven cerca de la casa de campo de Gage Park dicen que trasladar a los migrantes convertirá el problema en “un problema para otro vecindario”.
By Mariah Rush
 
White Sox
Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2024 White Sox season
Though marquee names like Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson are no longer with the team, Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez are among a few familiar faces returning as manager Pedro Grifol prepares for his second season at the helm.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A Coast Guard cutter passes a cargo ship that is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship his the bridge Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.
La Voz Chicago
Carguero choca y causa derrumbe de puente de Baltimore, por lo menos 6 desaparecidos
Dos personas fueron rescatadas, pero las autoridades dicen que se presume que otras seis están muertas.
By Associated Press
 