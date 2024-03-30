Auburn Gresham shooting leaves man, 29, dead

A 29-year-old man was shot to death Friday night on the South Side.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, was standing in a parking lot at about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside the car shot him, according to the Chicago police, who said officers founds him on the ground, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
