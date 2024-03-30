The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man fatally shot inside home in Auburn Gresham

The 41-year-old was in his home when someone he knew shot him multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot inside his home Saturday in Auburn Gresham.

The 41-year-old was at home about 12:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

The man apparently knew the gunman, who fled the scene after the shooting, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.

