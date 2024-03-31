Man dies after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham

A man has died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Sunday morning in Auburn Gresham.

About 4:30 a.m., the man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man then struck a parked semitruck, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.