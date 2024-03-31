The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime Auburn Gresham Chicago

Man dies after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham

The man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle Sunday morning in Auburn Gresham.

About 4:30 a.m., the man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man then struck a parked semitruck, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

